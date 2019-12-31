Deepika Padukone Denies Rumours Of Hrithik Roshan Being Roped In For 'Draupadi'

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Draupadi in a film which will revolve around the mythological figure. The film will be made by Madhu Mantena and has been creating a lot of hype among the movie-goers. There have been rumours about the film starring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as Lord Krishna. Deepika Padukone, however, ridiculed the news.

Deepika Padukone gives hints about Hrithik Roshan not being a part of Draupadi

Deepika Padukone was recently signed to play Draupadi in an upcoming film. The actor recently reacted to the rumours about Hrithik Roshan playing the character of Lord Krishna in the film. In an interaction with the media, she said that these are mere rumours and that she has no clue who has been spreading these. She added that the movie Draupadi is still being worked upon. She said the script of the film has not yet been finalised. The hunt for the director of the film is still on. So she said that it is the first step and the rest will follow. Draupadi is expected to hit theatres across the country in Diwali 2021.

Probable reason for these rumours to surface?

A video of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan recently went viral across all social media platforms. In the video, Hrithik Roshan could be seen feeding Deepika Padukone the ‘death by chocolate’ pastry. Deepika Padukone had spoken about the video in an interview with a leading daily. She said that the video was a wakeup call for the filmmakers to star them together in a film. She had also spoken about how her husband Ranveer Singh and herself would talk about Hrithik's dancing skills and his looks. Ever since the video released, fans have been hoping for a film with the two of them sharing screen space.

