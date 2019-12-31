Deepika Padukone's Best Moments At The Filmfare Awards Till Now

Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's most famous actors in recent time. The Piku star has a beautiful career with several roles essayed beautifully on-screen by her. She has won numerous awards for the same and has shared some of the best moments so far. Look at Deepika Padukone's best moments at the Filmfare awards.

At last year's event, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhat, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor had a great night and they were seen talking to each other. Deepika Padukone gave her husband the Best Actor Award of the critic's vote, and the pair had a sweet moment on stage. When his wife gave him a kiss on the cheek, Ranveer Singh got down on one knee. Deepika was seen blushing throughout the night because of this sweet act.

Ranveer and Deepika took part in the 64th Filmfare Awards on March 23, 2019, and made headlines with their cute love performance. We can see Ranveer, who went down on his knees to win the Best Actor award from his wife, Deepika, as she hands him the trophy in a video that goes viral on the internet. Look at the following videos:

When Deepika Padukone won the coveted black lady for her performance in' Piku,' the actor was visibly overjoyed as planned when her name was announced as the Best Actress Award winner. After collecting the award, dressed in an amazing red gown, she read a letter that her father wrote to her and her sister a few years ago and broke down on the stage. See the video here-

