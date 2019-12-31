Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt: Best Floral Outfits For The Year 2019

Bollywood celebrities are noted for their fashion and style. Some of the best fashion outfits are worn by many celebrities today and those outfits become the latest trends. Celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, etc are known for their fashion sense. Their fans wait for their films to be out and along with that they get inspired to look like them. Celebrity fashion today has gained a lot of importance. Listed below are some of the floral looks of the best-dressed celebrities in 2019.

Floral looks: Best-dressed celebrities in 2019

Alia Bhatt is one of the best-dressed celebrities in 2019. The Kalank actress has well styled her outfits and pulled off some great floral looks. Alia Bhatt has worn a green dress in the above pictures with some loud floral prints and paired gorgeous yellow heels under. Another look sees Alia Bhatt styled in a chic multicolored floral print outfit.

Deepika Padukone is another one of the best-dressed celebrities in 2019. Deepika has styled her outfits very well. The actress who usually chooses solid colors has well pulled off these floral printed dresses. Be it her multicolored floral dress or blue pantsuit with floral print all over, the actress has slain all her looks.

