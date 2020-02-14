The Debate
Deepika Padukone Rocks White Top-blue Denim Combo Like A Pro; See Pics

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood. Here are some of her photos where she appears in white top-blue jeans combo.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest fashion icons in Bollywood. The actor has amazed us with her gorgeous looks and acting abilities. From acing her looks in a saree, salwar to dress, Padukone has stunned all her fans. The latest picture of the Padmaavat actor will definitely be a perfect fit for your outing with friends for the upcoming spring season. 

The latest series of pictures posted by Deepika Padukone has her donning a white top, which she paired with blue bell-bottom denim. The actor accentuated her look by pairing her white top-blue jeans with a golden choker, hoops and opted for a messy ponytail. However, it was her smile in the picture that stunned the audience.

Check out Deepika Padukone's latest look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

The actor has donned a similar colour-combination for one of her movie's promotions. Padukone opted for one side-tucked white shirt with a black corset. She paired it with baggy denim and black heels. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

The 34-year-old actor has sported many such outfits, pointing out her western looks. Fans also loved her looks in a beige pantsuit. Deepika opted for mid-parted soft curls and accentuated her look with a golden choker and leopard-printed shoes. Also, many loved her all-pink turtle-neck sweater paired with pink pants and pink stilettos. The look was a big hit among the fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

 

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - shaleenanathani

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
