Deepika Padukone's Inspirational Workout Regime Will Make You Hit The Gym Today!

Deepika Padukone is currently on an unstoppable success streak. The Bollywood diva was highly lauded by the critics and audiences alike for her stupendous portrayal of an acid-attack victim for her last release Chhapaak.

The reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, is unarguably counted among the fittest actors in the industry. Her obsession with fitness is something her admirers are very well aware of. Not just her craft, but Deepika Padukone takes her fitness also very seriously.

On several occasions, the stunning actor has talked about the importance of leading a healthy life, and the significance of physical workouts. What's most astounding is that Deepika is a foodie and irrespective of her love for food, she has honed in perfect physique over the years. In order to understand more about Deepika's fitness mantra, let us take a sneak peek into her workout regime.

Deepika Padukone's fitness goals

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone's workout routine involves an amalgamation of different forms of exercises like Pilates, weight training, high-intensity dance regimes, and Yoga. She also takes care of her diet very carefully. DP follows a controlled diet with a specific amount of calories involved. She works out almost every day irrespective of her busy hectic work schedules.

Deepika Padukone is an early riser. She gets early morning and indulges in some Yoga and meditation exercises. The practice not only helps to keep her body fit but leads to mental peace as well.

Source: Yasmin Karachiwala Instagram

Warm-Up is the key

As per reports, the Om Shanti Om actor makes sure to do a few warm-up exercises before stating her gym sessions. She does a lot of stretching, which helps her in maintaining a flexible body.

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Types of Exercises

Push-ups, pull-up and lightweight training are an integral part of Deepika's workout regime. She also does Pilates to strengthen her core muscle and keep her weight in check, as per reports.

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Dance

Deepika Padukone loves dancing, and she reportedly inculcates dance routines in her workout regimes as well. The Padmaavat actor practices high-intensity dance regimes to sweat it out.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan's 83 opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. 83 is a biopic based on the life of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

