Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan: Here Are The Best Dressed Celebs This Week

Bollywood News

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan are giving their fans major outfit goals in their recent pictures. Check them out.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

Fashion is considered as one of the most important parts of every celebrities life. It could be for the promotions of their upcoming film, a red carpet event or even going out and being snapped by the paparazzi — these Bollywood celebrities make it a point to look their best no matter where they may be heading to. Right from the outfit to their makeup, they make sure everything is on point. Here's a list of Bollywood celebrities who give major fashion goals to their fans every time they head out:

Deepika Padukone

This week actor Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life inspirational story of an acid attack victim. Deepika is promoting her film on various platforms. Recently, the makers of the film launched the title track of the film Chhapaak. During this event, Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with a one-shoulder knitted top. Her outfit was loved by most of her fans. Deepika's sweater-top had metallic wool in silver. The black top was highlighted with polka-dot tulle fabric. Deepika paired the outfit with a high waisted grey ankle-length denim and heels.

Here is a look at her pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. The Simmba actor headed to the Maldives for New Year celebrations along with her family. Sara's pictures are giving her fans major vacation goals. The actor, in her pictures, can be seen chilling in an infinity pool at a luxurious water villa in this holiday destination. Sara shared a bunch of pictures recently. In her pictures, Sara is showing off her beach body in her bikini outfit. Many fans have commented on her pictures saying that the actor is an inspiration. 

Have a look at Sara's pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Published:
