Mardaani 2 Has A Commendable Box Office Collection After Three Weeks

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 hit the screens on December 13 and since then the movie has received an overwhelming response from the audience. In the movie, Rani Mukerji can be seen essaying the role of a cop Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The first installment of Mardaani focussed on the subject of human trafficking. In the sequel, Rani's character has gotten stronger and more confident. Rani Mukerji, in an interview with a media publication, spoke about her experiences whenever she has been in any such situation. She also spoke about the kind of punishment, according to her, such criminals deserve.

Also Read: Henry Cavill Was So Obsessed With Geralt Of Rivia That He Did Something Unbelivable

Also Read: Chris Evans Shares An Adorable Picture Of His Dog Wearing The 'Knives Out' Sweater

Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the business made by the film. Taran Adarsh declared the movie a hit. The movie has made the business of about ₹45.25 Crores in just three weeks of its release. The movie is being loved by the fans despite facing tough competition from Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.

Here are the tweets shared by Taran Adarsh

#Mardaani2 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 28.05 cr

Week 2: ₹ 12.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 5.05 cr

Total: ₹ 45.25 cr#India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

#Mardaani2 nears *lifetime biz* of #Hichki [₹ 46.18 cr]... Has one more week to score, before the biggies arrive... [Week 3] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 90 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr, Mon 45 lakhs, Tue 55 lakhs, Wed 95 lakhs, Thu 40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 45.25 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2020

Mardaani 2 is based on the crucial issue of the increasing number of sexual crimes in India. The movie also focuses on the topic of eve-teasing and molestation that many women go through.

In an interview with a media publication, the actor broke the silence on her own experience going through these problems. Rani revealed how people have misbehaved with her as well, and also spoke about how she handled the situation.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Totally Pulled Off THIS Gorgeous Ivory Bodycon Dress; Yay Or Nay?

Also Read: Prabhas's Aunt Shyamala Devi Talks About The Actor's Marriage Plans In 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.