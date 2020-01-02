Deepika Padukone Says, 'Ranveer Singh Is Jealous Of Kapil Sharma', Find Out Why?

Deepika Padukone and Kapil Sharma get real chatty whenever the Padmaavat actor is on The Kapil Sharma comedy interview show. Kapil Sharma leaves no stones unturned to impress Deepika Padukone. After Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh, it was reportedly the first time that Deepika visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak.

Kapil Sharma impressed Deepika Padukone with his quirk and charm. However, their conversations took an interesting turn when Deepika mentioned that actor and her husband Ranveer Singh is only jealous of Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma was astonished to find out and so were the audience. Here is what happened!

Deepika Padukone for The Kapil Sharma Show:

Recalling an incident in the past, Kapil Sharma expressed how everyone, except him, was aware of the relationship between the two. Kapil once had to face Ranveer teasing him about finally winning over Deepika Padukone. According to Kapil, Ranveer took every chance to poke Kapil over his unrequited love towards Deepika! Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh mentioned how she spotted Deepika-Ranveer at every occasion, even though Ranveer kept his relationship hidden with Deepika.

Further to mock Kapil Sharma over his innocence, Deepika mentioned that Ranveer does not get easily jealous, but the only person he is ever jealous of is Kapil. Kapil Sharma then bombarded a series of questions to the Chhapaak actor who is busy with the promotions of her real-life inspired film.

