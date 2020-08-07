Deepika Padukone's 'Fan Art Friday' Poster Sees Her In Ravishing Red Saree, See Here

Deepika Padukone has begun the streak of sharing a fan art on every Friday. Speaking of which, on August 7, the Chhapaak actor posted a new fan art on her Instagram story. As seen in the poster, Deepika has worn a red-golden saree and is adorned with floral textures. The actor's photo is overshadowed which makes it look even more interesting. Along with the flowers, the poster also has hues of earthy colours in the backdrop.

Deepika shares 'Fan Art Friday'

On July 24, Friday, Deepika had shared a fan art poster which saw her along with her co-star Prabhas. Deepika and Prabhas are all set to collaborate for Nag Ashwin's upcoming outing. On July 19, Deepika broke the big news of her collaboration with Prabhas on social media and wrote, "Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead".

Earlier on July 17, Friday, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared a stunning artwork by one of her fans which resembled her character in Padmaavat. As seen in the picture below, her character of Rani Padmaavati was encased in a queen diamond card. It looked like a painted image, which saw Padukone donning a red saree with a green blouse and heavy accessories.

Deepika Padukone's last post on Instagram was on July 31, when her 2009 film Love Aaj Kal clocked 11 years. The Imitiaz Ali directorial also starred Saif Ali Khan. On the special occasion, Deepika Padukone shared a picture with Imtiaz Ali and penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "The eyes say it all...Meera, 11 years of Love Aaj Kal." As soon as Deepika's Instagram post was up, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Best people."

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 83, helmed by Kabir Khan. The much-anticipated film brings back Ranveer Singh and Deepika on-screen again, after their 2018 film, Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meanwhile, 83 chronicles the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph. While Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika, on the other hand, will play the role of Romi, Kapil's wife, in the film.

