Deepika Padukone Shares Picture Of Lipstick-stained Tissue And Fans Are Going Gaga

Deepika Padukone is currently on a promotional spree for her much-anticipated movie Chhapaak, opposite Vikrant Massey. In the movie, she will be seen playing the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. On December 23, Padukone stepped out for promotions, sporting a bold ensemble for her public appearance. Donning a tangerine bodycon dress by Emilia Wickstead, Deepika was all over the internet. On Tuesday, Deepika once again left her fans stunned with her update on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone shares a picture of tissue with her lipstick stains on it

After wooing fans with her orange outfit, the Piku star shared a photograph of a tissue paper that had her lipstick stains on it. Fans all are in love and have gushed to share kisses and hearts on Deepika’s photograph. The next picture features her hand, with different shades of lipstick swashes on it. Fans are all puzzled, wanting to know the story behind the photographs. Have a look.

All about Chhapaak

The story of Chhapaak will revolve around a girl named Malti. Malti is a free-spirited girl, played by Deepika Padukone. Chhapaak is based on a sensitive topic that is likely to bring tears to anyone watching the movie. It is the trial and triumph of an acid attack survivor and all about her court proceedings and medical treatment. The film will showcase how Malti coped up with the trials and tribulations, healing herself emotionally more so than physically.

Deepika Padukone, in an interview to with media portal, said that she had never been this emotional during the filming of her films. Calling it an emotional rollercoaster ride, she shared that it took three hours for her to get the prosthetics done and another hour to take it off. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhappak is slated to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is being produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios.

