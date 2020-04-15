Deepika Padukone Shares An Unseen TikTok Video Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

A number of Bollywood celebrities have been extremely active on social media since the lockdown began. One of those celebrities is Deepika Padukone. She has been keeping her fans updated with her life as she spends her time in quarantine along with husband Ranveer Singh. The actor has been posting snaps and clips from her personal life on her social media accounts. The actor recently entertained her fans by sharing a never-seen-before Tik Tok video of hers.

Deepika Padukone's Tik Tok video

Deepika has been an influential celebrity when it comes to social media as the star has already managed to attract over 46.9 million followers. In the short Tik Tok clip, the fans can see Deepika having some fun as she tries to get her tricks for the camera right. TikTok is all about the effect, motions and drama all put together correctly and certainly Deepika has nailed all of those qualities with her funny video. The video shows how Deepika exactly made that video with the help of some video effects on the app. She used the reverse feature to make it look like she picked up the stick by just banging her leg on the floor.

On the professional end, Deepika Padukone made it to the headlines for one of the upcoming projects. She is going to be seen alongside Rishi Kapoor on the same screen soon by starring in a Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern. The original Hollywood film features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The film revolves around a 70-year-old widower who returns to the workplace and eventually creates a deep bond of friendship with his employer. The stars revealed a logo poster of the film on their respective social media handles which has certainly flooded the internet.

