Deepika Padukone's Kitty Is Full With Exciting Upcoming Movies; Check List

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday on January 5 by spending her whole day with the acid attack survivors. She is all set for the release of her first movie as a producer titled Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone seems to be on fire as she has a series of award-winning scripts lined up for this year, one of it being Chhapaak. Take a look at her upcoming list of movies.

Deepika Padukone Movies in 2020

Chhapaak

Chhapaak is less than a week away from its release as it is scheduled to hit the screens on January 10. This would be Deepika's first film in two years after marriage under her own production banner called Ka Productions. Chhapaak would, however, see a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is inspired by the life of the acid-attack victim nd survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak also stars the talented well-known actor Vikrant Massey

'83

Deepika's next venture as a producer is the highly anticipated biographical movie which is made on the life of Kapil Dev and is the epic victory that led India to win the 1983 world cup. 83 is a sports biographical film starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, where Deepika will take on the role of Dev's wife, Romi. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and is set to release on April 10.

Untitled project

Deepika Padukone is slated to star in an untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The movie will be directed by Shakun Batra who directed Kapoor & Sons. The movie is expected to be a romantic drama to be released on February 12, 2021.

Deepika Padukone was also in news to be portraying the role of Draupadi alongside Hrithik Roshan in another of her production venture, but she has denied these rumours recently in an interview with a popular website. Only time will tell what the future holds for this Mahabharata remake.

