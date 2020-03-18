Deepika Padukone Shares Selfie With A Face Massager, Stresses On #selfcare Amidst COVID-19

Deepika Padukone seems to be spending time at home amidst the coronavirus crisis that has spread globally. The actor's recent post on her Instagram shows that she is making use of this time by doing some self-care. Deepika shared a selfie on her social media portal.

Here is what she posted:

In the picture shared by Deepika Padukone, she can be seen taking a selfie with a face massager. She has the massager resting on her cheek as she takes a picture of herself. Padukone is wearing a vertically striped sea-green shirt and has tied her hair in an unruly bun. In the caption of the post, she wrote that it was episode 2 of season 1 of 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19'. She also used the hashtags #selflove and #selfcare.

While this was the second episode of Deepika's COVID-19 productivity series, the Padmaavat actor had shared a picture of the first episode as well. She posted a photo of her clothes lying on her bed as she cleaned her wardrobe. The picture is dominated by denim clothes.

Deepika Padukone's photos on her Instagram show that the actor is trying to make the best of her time at home. She is trying to be more productive in her time. The actor seems to be giving the same message to her fans as well.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. She played the role of Malati, who was an acid attack survivor. she will be next seen alongside her husband and actor Ranveer Singh in the movie '83. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia in the film.

Source: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

