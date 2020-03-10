The Debate
Deepika Padukone's Short Dress Outfits To Revamp Your Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone is known as a fashion icon and fans always look up to her for inspiration. Ahead of the summer season, here are her short dresses fans can try.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. Since then, she has established herself as one of the finest actors in Bollywood and a fashion icon. Deepika Padukone has an all-round fashion style, be it the red carpet gown or just a casual date outfit, Deepika slays it all. Check out Deepika Padukone's best of short dresses. 

Ripped Outfit 

Here, Deepika Padukone stunned in a ripped shirt dress. The white short dress had a quirky word design print. Styling simple and minimal accessories, the Om Shanti Om actor went for red pencil heels to complete the sporty look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone-inspired kurtas that should be a part of everyone's wardrobe

Oversized Sleeves  

Deepika Padukone walked the GQ's red carpet in 2018 wearing a gorgeous black short dress. The outfit had oversized sleeves and was tucked in black leather shorts. Deepika tied her hair tight in plaits and opted for long earrings.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone shows how to work out comfortably & in style; see pictures

Bow Dress 

In this Instagram post, Deepika Padukone was styled by a leading fashion magazine. She donned a red short dress. The upper half of her outfit was netted and the below half had a huge bow attached. The Piku actor wore similar coloured boots. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone flaunting these off-shoulder dresses is too hot to handle; see pics

Woollen dress

In this dark look, Deepika posed wearing a turtle neck woollen short dress. The dress was teamed up with long cotton stockings and toe-tip pencil heels. For makeup, Deepika went for dark brown lipstick. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika Padukone

Photo Credits - Deepika Padukone's Instagram. 

ALSO READ | Were Ranveer Singh & Deepika asked to play Ranbir Kapoor's parents in 'Brahmastra'?

Promo Image Credits - Deepika Padukone's Instagram

 

 

