Deepika Padukone's Short Dress Outfits To Revamp Your Wardrobe

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. Since then, she has established herself as one of the finest actors in Bollywood and a fashion icon. Deepika Padukone has an all-round fashion style, be it the red carpet gown or just a casual date outfit, Deepika slays it all. Check out Deepika Padukone's best of short dresses.

Ripped Outfit

Here, Deepika Padukone stunned in a ripped shirt dress. The white short dress had a quirky word design print. Styling simple and minimal accessories, the Om Shanti Om actor went for red pencil heels to complete the sporty look.

Oversized Sleeves

Deepika Padukone walked the GQ's red carpet in 2018 wearing a gorgeous black short dress. The outfit had oversized sleeves and was tucked in black leather shorts. Deepika tied her hair tight in plaits and opted for long earrings.

Bow Dress

In this Instagram post, Deepika Padukone was styled by a leading fashion magazine. She donned a red short dress. The upper half of her outfit was netted and the below half had a huge bow attached. The Piku actor wore similar coloured boots.

Woollen dress

In this dark look, Deepika posed wearing a turtle neck woollen short dress. The dress was teamed up with long cotton stockings and toe-tip pencil heels. For makeup, Deepika went for dark brown lipstick.

Photo Credits - Deepika Padukone's Instagram.

Promo Image Credits - Deepika Padukone's Instagram

