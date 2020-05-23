Ranveer Singh's IncInkRecords Hopes To Make Sign Language The 23rd Official Language

Ranveer Singh's and Navzar Eranee’s new music label, IncInkRecords, recently created its very first sign language music video. Ranveer Singh aims to use this sign language song to start a conversation on making music accessible to all, including the hearing impaired. Moreover, Ranveer Singh also wants to make sign language the 23rd official language of India.

Ranveer Singh's label, IncInkRecords, produces its first sign language music video

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Hilarious Video About How People Will Leave Home Post Lockdown Is Relatable

Above is Ranveer Singh's latest social media post. The video shared by Ranveer Singh was IncInkRecords very first sign language music video. In the caption for the music video, Ranveer Singh revealed that he hoped this video would trigger more conversations related to making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India. He asked his fans to give the song a listen and hoped that they enjoyed it.

Also Read | 'They Have A Life Just Like You': Anushka Sharma Raises Voice Against Animals Caged In Zoo

Ranveer Singh also mentioned that the track used in the song was Spitfire's Vartalap. The 30-second long video has no audible lyrics. Instead, the video provides lyrics via sign language.

The only audible part of the song is the background track provided by Spitfire. This video is the first sign language music video created by IncInkRecords. Ranveer Singh had previously mentioned that his recond label would keep creating music for the hearing impaired to help spread awareness about the importance of sign language.

What Ranveer Singh had to say about his new record label IncInkRecords

Also Read | Sonu Sood Assures Help To Stranded Twitter Users, Memes Hailing His Efforts Go Viral

Speaking to a news portal, Ranveer Singh had said that people seldom realise the little things they take for granted. Ranveer added that music is a huge part of his life. Because he was so enthusiastic about music, he and his partner decided to start an independent label, IncInkRecords, as their passion project.

Ranveer Singh added that he could not imagine his life without songs, and there were so many people who did not have the option to experience music at all. Which is why they wanted to attempt to change that. Ranveer stated that all his music label wants is to make music accessible to everyone, to remove the boundary that is created by disabilities, and to help the hearing impaired to enjoy the passion of music just like everyone else.

[Promo Image from Ranveer Singh Instagram]

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor's Latest Pic Of Mother Neetu With Daughter Samara Will Brighten Your Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.