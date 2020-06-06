Deepika Padukone Awestruck By Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post, Fans Love Sweet Exchange

Deepika Padukone and Sonam K Ahuja had started their careers in the film industry on the same day. After clashing at the box office with their respective films, Om Shanti Om and Saawariya, there have been several notable moments between the two over the years. While some of them have been controversial, the duo seems to be bonding big time in recent years.

The latest display of this was when Deepika Padukone praised Sonam on Instagram. The latter on Friday had posted a monochrome snap, dressed in a traditional outfit and India jewellery, with a quote on being a ‘curious spirit child’.

Deepika was left awestruck by the photograph and called Sonam a ‘beauty,’ along with a heart emoji.

Here’s the comment

The latter too acknowledged the post by sending love, posting blow kiss emojis.

Fans of the duo loved the exchange and posted love-filled emojis galore.

One might recall the duo’s rumoured associations with former co-star Ranbir Kapoor, their fun-filled but controversial appearance on Koffee with Karan and Sonam taking a dig at Deepika’s 'overenthusiastic PR team' during the early years of their careers.

However, the latest gesture was another in the string of praises for each other. Deepika congratulating Sonam for the success of Veere Di Wedding, and the latter acknowledging the Cocktail star’s style when she wore Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja’s label’s dress were notable in recent years. Both also got married in 2018, within six months of each other’s events.

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently living in Delhi at her husband’s house since the announcement of the COVID-19 lockdown. Both Sonam and Deepika have pledged their support to various relief funds and causes in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for the resumption of shooting with necessary precautions, and paparazzi visuals of the two and other stars might return soon.

