Ranveer Singh Or Saif Ali Khan: Who Is Better In The Lead With Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. She has collaborated with Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan in many memorable Bollywood movies. Take a look Deepika Padukone's movies with Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's collaboration

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone marked their first collaboration with the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The film bagged praises from critics and fans. It is reported that the Imtiaz Ali directorial minted â‚¹1.13 billion at the Box Office. The duo joined hands for their second collaboration in 2011's social-drama, Aarakshan, that also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayeen and other actors. It is said that the critically acclaimed film closed its account after collecting an estimated amount of â‚¹54.5 crores.

After that, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan worked in Cocktail and Race 2 in 2012 and 2013 respectively. Both the projects did good business. According to reports, Cocktail earned â‚¹125 crores and Race 2 earned â‚¹161 crores at the box office. Cocktail received positive reviews and Race 2 received mix reviews from the audience.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's collaboration

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela is marked as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first collaboration. The movie earned â‚¹220 crores at the box office. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela received positive reviews and was a blockbuster hit. Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also worked in Bajirao Mastani in 2015.

Bajirao Mastani earned â‚¹356 crores at the box office. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie won many awards, accolades and nominations. The movie was appreciated by critics. In 2018, the couple featured in Padmaavat that earned â‚¹585 crores at the box office. The cast of the movie included Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, Anupriya Goenka and Ujjwal Chopra.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will also be seen in the upcoming biographical film 83. The release date of the film has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Kabir Khan's film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and Jiiva. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia Dev.

