Deepika Padukone Wants To Go Back To Her Dating Days As Ranveer Posts Throwback Pic

As Ranveer Singh posted a throwback picture from five years ago from the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do, he took many other people down memory lane with him. Director Zoya Akhtar and Deepika Padukone commented on the post and relived those memories. However, fans of the two actors started speculating that most likely, Deepika was present with Ranveer on the ship during the filming of Dil Dhadakne Do.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples of the Bollywood industry. The two are often seen engaging with each other’s social media posts and never shy away from PDA. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in the year 2018 but rumours have it that the couple had been dating since 2012.

Ranveer goes down the memory lane

As soon as Ranveer Singh's throwback post went up on social media, it got flooded with fan comments. However, director Zoya Akhtar and Deepika Padukone’s comments caught everyone’s eye. As Zoya Akhtar commented on the post saying “Take me back”, Deepika too attached her comment and wrote “Me too” with a drooling and a kiss emoji in the comment.

Deepika relives her holiday with Ranveer during DDD

While Zoya seemed to want to go back to the shoot days on the ship, Deepika seemed to be in the mood to relive the amazing holiday with now-husband Ranveer on the sets of DDD. During the filming of DDD, it seems like Deepika visited the sets to meet him as they were reportedly seeing each other back then.

Moreover, photographs of Deepika from the cruise ship had also surfaced on social media. It was reported by a media portal that Deepika had spent time with Ranveer and crew on their trip and then she had left for home. A while back, in an interview with a media portal, Anil Kapoor too had confirmed that Deepika had visited Ranveer on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do.

Dil Dhadakne Do details

The film had become a super hit at the box office and the character of Kabir Mehra (played by Ranveer Singh) is still remembered. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and starred Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar along with Ranveer Singh. The film about family, relationships and marriages was received well by fans and critics alike.

Image Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

