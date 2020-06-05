Deepika Padukone's Best-styled Looks Put Together By Shaleena Nathani; See Pics Here

Deepika Padukone's personal stylist Shaleena Nathani has time and again brought out the best in the actor when it comes to making a style statement. She does not shy away from experimenting which works well with the persona and attitude that Deepika Padukone puts forth as well. Here is a look at the actor's loved outfits styled by Shaheena Nathani which received an instant thumbs up from Deepika's followers on Instagram.

Best Deepika Padukone outfits styled by Shaleena Nathani

1. The golden girl

Shaleena Nathani can be seen adding a dash of gold into Deepika Padukone's look whenever possible. The most-liked outfit of all the golden ones has been the shiny all-gold gown that she pulled off a few years back. She could be seen wearing an off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and puffed full sleeves. The gown had a long tail and clean neckline which enhanced her look. It was put up with a pair of golden coloured pencil heels. In accessories, the actor opted for simple studs letting the gown steal the spotlight.

2. No fails in all-black

Deepika Padukone has been styled in all-black outfits on multiple occasions. One of her best work includes the all-leather outfit that the actor was styled in, during the promotion of her film, Chapaak. She could be seen wearing a black leather turtleneck top which was styled with a pair of similar material ankle-length pants. The pants also had a long belt which went well with the entire look. In footwear, the actor was seen wearing black stilettoes which enhanced the look. The extra-large silver hoops went well with the entire look, giving it a simple yet elegant touch.

3. The natural balance

Shaleena Nathani’s casual yet quirky way of styling this outfit is the best way to bring out the best in terms of style. Here, Deepika is seen wearing a dark blue denim dress which is comfortable and apt for a summer look. Her hair and minimum makeup add on to the effect created by the outfit. However, the unique element in the entire look is the pair of funky heels which have been selected for the outfit. It is a combination of many hard colours and created a balance in Deepika Padukone’s attire.

4. Pure as white

Deepika Padukone best looks have mostly been in the colour white. Shaleena Nathali can be seen using bright and light colours on the actor on various occasions irrespective of the nature of the event. In this picture, she can be seen wearing a formal shirt studded with bows at the cuffs. The shirt has been paired with simple formal pants which makes it a complete formal outfit. Off white colour pencil heels with a box leather purse also work well on the entire look.

5. Vivid as red

One of the simplest and elegant outfits that Deepika Padukone has been spotted in so far, is the bodycon red dress which is simple but leaves a great impact. The dress is bright and has no print of design over it. Her short hair with golden earrings match the dress in the best way possible. The low back and back-slit also make the outfit comfortable and relaxing. The matching lip colour with properly set hair makes the perfect combination by Shaleena Nathali.

Image Courtesy: Shaheena Nathani Instagram

