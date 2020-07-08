Deepika Padukone's 5 Popular Tracks Composed By Shankar Ehsaan And Loy You Must Listen

Be it actors, musicians, producers or filmmakers, Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone has worked with all the biggest names in the Entertainment Industry. Talking about musicians, she has collaborated with several music composers in her successful B-town career, even the terrific trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy many times. Their association each time has given the audience some memorable soundtracks. Here's a list of some popular Deepika Padukone's songs that are created by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone Song's Created By Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

1. Oh Girl You're Mine

Oh Girl You're Mine from Housefull is a romantic-dance track picturised on Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Ritesh D. Shot in exotic locations, the music video of this celebrated track by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy track is a visual treat. The highlight of this love-song is chemistry between the screen pairs. Oh Girl You're Mine is sung by Loy Mendonca, Tarun Sagar, Alyssa Mendonsa and penned by Sameer.

2. Papa Jag Jayega

Housefull can easily be counted amongst Deepika Padukone's most successful comedy films ever. With hilarious story and catchy music, this film was a huge hit at the box-office. A highly popular track from Housefull is Papa Jag Jayeg. Sung in a westernised fashion by singers Neeraj Shridhar, Ritu Pathak, and Alyssa Mendonca. This track is amid the most viewed tracks from the album.

3. Hey Ya!

Hey Ya! is a soulful track with exceptional music, which is refreshing to listen. A tuneful composition by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy featuring Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar. The song takes you on a journey in itself. Sung in the most adorable way by Loy Mendonca, Shankar Mahadevan, and Clinton Cerejo, Hey Ya! is written by famous lyricist Javed Akhtar. The beauty of this track is the simplicity of its lyrics and the gorgeous composition by the music directors.

4. Uff Teri Adaa

Uff Teri Adaa from Karthik Calling Karthik is a fun party number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The track features the start of the love story in the thriller-romantic film. Deepika looks stunning in the song with her uber-cool short hairdo and backless halter dress. Written by lyricist Javed Akhtar and sung Shankar Mahadevan himself, Uff Teri Ada is great dance number with foot-tapping music attached to it.

5. Chhapaak Se

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak, a movie based on a true story of an acid attack survivor. The music of this film is nothing short of brilliance, but it was the title track which is the crux of the film. Chhapaak title track penned by legendary lyricist Gulzar and sung by tuneful Arijit Singh is a melodious track with intense lyrics. With an emotional vibe, this track is beautifully composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy which is a must-listen.

