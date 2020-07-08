Deepika Padukone's Songs In Which She Is Seen Grooving With Her Female Co-stars

Deepika Padukone has featured in many films which also has other female co-stars in the pivotal roles. Movies, like Ramleela in which Deepika starred with the actor Supriya Pathak, Bajirao Mastani in which she co-starred with Priyanka Chopra and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featuring Kalki Koechlin along with Deepika are some examples. Not only had Deepika shared screen time with them, but has also featured in peppy dance numbers with her popular female co-stars. Below are some such hit dance numbers of Deepika featuring other female co-stars-

Deepika Padukone's songs with her female co-stars

Pinga

Bajirao Mastani was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and bags some amazing dance numbers. The famous Lavani number from the movie ‘Pinga’ starring Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone is one of the highlights of the film. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have danced amazingly on this dance number.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Nagada Sang Dhol song showcases Deepika’s great dance moves. In this song, Deepika exudes oodles of grace, charm, and energy that make the song one of her best performances. This song was from the movie Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela which she did with Ranveer Singh. Supriya Pathak also performs in this song in the end. Supriya played the role of Deepika's mother and the main antagonist in the movie.

Oh Girl You’re Mine

This song, "Oh Girl You're Mine" from the Bollywood movie 'Housefull' stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Deepika Padukone. It is sung by Loy Mendonca, Tarun Sagar, and Alyssa Mendonsa, while the lyrics are penned by Sameer. The music is given by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and Loy Mendonca. The song was presented under the banner of T-series.

Balam Pichkari

In this festive song, Deepika was seen with her female co-star Kalki Koechlin. Deepika Padukone's elegance and grace in the song Balam Pichkari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was impeccable. This song has vocals by singers Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade. This amazing dance song bags Masti and amazing bond of a group of friends on the occasion of Holi. The song stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin.

