Deepika Padukone Styled By Anushka's Stylist Allia & Not Shaleena; Fans Laud Designer

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone is looking stunning in her recent airport look, but she was not styled by Shaleena Nathani but Anushka's stylist Allia Al Rufai. Fans react

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone recently stepped out in a teal outfit. Deepika made many heads turn as she strutted at the airport. Deepika Padukone’s outfit was a deal maker and many believed the styling was well done. However, many fans were shocked to find out that Deepika Padukone was not styled by her regular stylist Shaleena Nathani. Instead, this look was styled by Anushka Sharma’s stylist Allia Al Rufai. Allia Al Rufai shared the mod collage of Deepika Padukone in the basic wear.

What stood out in the look was the teal single-tone selection. Allia Al Rufai made sure that like Anushka Sharma, Deepika too would stand out in the airport look. Anushka Sharma’s stylist Allia Al Rufai paired a belted pant with a round neck shirt, jacket. She completed the look with black accessories.

Check out the look that's creating the buzz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on

Deepika Padukone wore black plumps with socks and finished off the look with narrow specs. Many fashion enthusiasts commented that Anushka Sharma’s stylist Allia Al Rufai did a great job. Some of them compared Shaleena Nathani and Allia Al Rufai. They said that Deepika has not looked so great in a while, and Anushka Sharma’s stylist has the perfect picks for Deepika. Some even suggested that Deepika should continue working with Anushka Sharma’s stylist Allia Al Rufai and not Shaleena Nathani. There were even some confused ones who never knew Allia Al Rufai and thought Shaleena Nathani had actually styled Deepika Padukone in the teal look.

Here is how the fans reacted

Some of the fans were confused about who is who, Raghav here is Shaleena Nathani's assistant

