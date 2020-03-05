Deepika Padukone Styled By Anushka's Stylist Allia & Not Shaleena; Fans Laud Designer

Deepika Padukone recently stepped out in a teal outfit. Deepika made many heads turn as she strutted at the airport. Deepika Padukone’s outfit was a deal maker and many believed the styling was well done. However, many fans were shocked to find out that Deepika Padukone was not styled by her regular stylist Shaleena Nathani. Instead, this look was styled by Anushka Sharma’s stylist Allia Al Rufai. Allia Al Rufai shared the mod collage of Deepika Padukone in the basic wear.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Left Mesmerised By This Actor's 'legendary Expressions' In Iconic Film

What stood out in the look was the teal single-tone selection. Allia Al Rufai made sure that like Anushka Sharma, Deepika too would stand out in the airport look. Anushka Sharma’s stylist Allia Al Rufai paired a belted pant with a round neck shirt, jacket. She completed the look with black accessories.

Check out the look that's creating the buzz

Deepika Padukone wore black plumps with socks and finished off the look with narrow specs. Many fashion enthusiasts commented that Anushka Sharma’s stylist Allia Al Rufai did a great job. Some of them compared Shaleena Nathani and Allia Al Rufai. They said that Deepika has not looked so great in a while, and Anushka Sharma’s stylist has the perfect picks for Deepika. Some even suggested that Deepika should continue working with Anushka Sharma’s stylist Allia Al Rufai and not Shaleena Nathani. There were even some confused ones who never knew Allia Al Rufai and thought Shaleena Nathani had actually styled Deepika Padukone in the teal look.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora And Deepika Padukone Slay In Black Outfits; See Pics

Here is how the fans reacted

Omg allia styled Deepika last night 👀👀👀 — Akash Kumar (@akashpadukone) March 4, 2020

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Deepika Padukone Stun In Similar Golden Jacket, See Pic

hence the excellence 💅🏻 — 𝘒𝘈𝘠𝘓𝘈 🍒 (@DP_Obsessed) March 4, 2020

She should only style deepika now... Deepika will also awesome as anushka — DEEPIKA SHARMA (@DEEPIKA67043628) March 4, 2020

Some of the fans were confused about who is who, Raghav here is Shaleena Nathani's assistant

Ugh! I made a mistake! I messaged Raghav n thanked for serving us with that look!🤦 — Shiny💫 (@Shanti_DPholic) March 5, 2020

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s Stylist Shaleena Nathani's Best Fashion Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.