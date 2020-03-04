The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Deepika Padukone Stun In Similar Golden Jacket, See Pic

Fashion

Recently, Deepika Padukone was clicked in a golden jacket, which is apparently similar to one of Kareena Kapoor Khan's gym looks. Check out their similar look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood divas often grab the attention of the audience and fans for their style file. Be it airport, gym or party look, these divas flaunt their style statements like a pro. Quite often, actors are spotted wearing the same outfit, styling it differently. Recently, a photo of Deepika Padukone went viral on the internet. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also sported a similar outfit earlier. 

Deepika Padukone was recently clicked in a black crop top paired with high-waist pants. She also opted for a golden shimmery jacket on her casual outfit. She kept her makeup subtle. Her black sunglasses and sneakers complemented her overall look. Interestingly, Deepika carried the same jacket for her airport look back in 2019.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

On the other side, a couple of years back, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen in a similar golden jacket. Reportedly, she opted for a golden jacket for her gym look. Bebo paired her jacket with a black bralette and glossy gym pants. She added a pair of black oversized sunglasses and sneakers. 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's look:

Talking about their work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gular's Chhapaak. She will soon share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. On the other side, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases. She is playing a pivotal character in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. Apart from this, she will also play the female lead in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha releasing during Christmas 2020.  

