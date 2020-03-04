Kareena Kapoor Khan & Deepika Padukone Stun In Similar Golden Jacket, See Pic

Bollywood divas often grab the attention of the audience and fans for their style file. Be it airport, gym or party look, these divas flaunt their style statements like a pro. Quite often, actors are spotted wearing the same outfit, styling it differently. Recently, a photo of Deepika Padukone went viral on the internet. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also sported a similar outfit earlier.

READ | Deepika Padukone Movies That Were Offered To Kareena Kapoor Khan First

Deepika Padukone was recently clicked in a black crop top paired with high-waist pants. She also opted for a golden shimmery jacket on her casual outfit. She kept her makeup subtle. Her black sunglasses and sneakers complemented her overall look. Interestingly, Deepika carried the same jacket for her airport look back in 2019.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's look:

READ | Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Inspired Looks To Try This New Year's Eve

On the other side, a couple of years back, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also seen in a similar golden jacket. Reportedly, she opted for a golden jacket for her gym look. Bebo paired her jacket with a black bralette and glossy gym pants. She added a pair of black oversized sunglasses and sneakers.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's look:

What the fudgeee!! She looks so beautiful in golden attrie mannn .. totally crushing over her.. not being sarcastic.. looking really good Taimur ki maa. Bhaiya ko pyarr dena mera @KareenaOnline

bbyeee also cast me in ur next film plz .. m a die hard fan pic.twitter.com/z1v1RRe9dV — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) March 4, 2020

READ | Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor And Other Bollywood Stars Who Rocked Yellow Sarees

Talking about their work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gular's Chhapaak. She will soon share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. On the other side, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also gearing up for her multiple upcoming releases. She is playing a pivotal character in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. Apart from this, she will also play the female lead in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha releasing during Christmas 2020.

READ | From Kareena Kapoor To Deepika Padukone, Find Out Who Pulled Off The Jumpsuit Better