Deepika Padukone styles Ranveer Singh's hair; celebs agree over 'Very Mifune' reference

The term ‘Aatmanirbhar’ has become commonly used after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push towards a self-reliant strategy to boost the economy amid COVID-19. However, the term is also being used over on how can do their activities without depending on anyone, as services and commodities had limited availability during the lockdown. Videos of celebrities performing their chores at home, cutting hair of their family members and other such activities had been a highlight of the lockdown dand it seems even Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are also taking the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ route.

It seems the couple could not arrange a stylist for Ranveer, and Deepika herself took up the mantle of styling her husband’s hair. Ranveer took to Instagram to share a snap of his new look, with hair tied up and credited his ladylove in the manner celebrities tag their hair stylists in their posts. The Gully Boy star felt he looked like the character Mifune from Akira Kurosawa’s 1961 Japanese samurai film Yojimbo.

Celebrities gave a thumbs up to his reference as Meezaan Jaaaferi, Adinath Kothare and Maanvi Gaagroo called it ‘on point.’ Ranveer’s Padmaavat co-star had a funny take, and twisted the word to make it sound ‘Yobimbo.’

It seems Ranveer has decided to grow his hair till the lockdown ends. The actor had earlier shared a meme, that was posted by John Cena, on how he will come out after the quarantine. Or it is also possible that the look could be for his next film.

Recently, his look test with a hair stylist went viral, amid reports that he was set to do Zoya Akhtar’s next film.

Meanwhile, theatre owners are currently pinning their hopes on Ranveer-Deepika’s ‘83, as it will reportedly hit the big screen, as various big films have been announced a digital premiere amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple play the roles of Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Dev in the film on India’s 1983 World Cup victory. As per reports, ‘83 could release around Christmas.

