Ranveer Singh Visits Hairstylist For Look Test Of Zoya Akhtar's Next? Pic Inside

Ranveer Singh recently visited the hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar 4 months after the lockdown. The pictures from the salon Ranveer visited have been doing the rounds on social media and media portals have been speculating if he is gearing up for a look test. Reportedly, Ranveer is a part of Zoya Akhtar’s next project and it seems that Ranveer has commenced the groundwork for his look.

According to a leading media portal, Ranveer Singh’s visit to the salon and hairstylist Darshan Yewalekar is not just a routine affair. Reportedly, the actor visited it for Zoya’s film’s look test, in which Ranveer is likely to be seen in two looks, one as a cop and the other as a gangster. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will be sharing the screen with Ranveer in Zoya’s next project which is reportedly a crime drama.

A media portal reported that Ranveer Singh wanted to make a strong impression with the first look and therefore went to Darshan’s salon well ahead of the look test. Reportedly, Darshan and Ranveer are attempting to create two diverse looks for him.

Reportedly, Ranveer will be clean-shaven for his cop act. Ranveer might get a mole for his look as a gangster to make for a more dramatic look. In the pictures being circulated on social media, Ranveer was seen wearing a mask as he stood next to Darshan Yewalekar. According to a media portal, Darshan Yewalekar has styled Ranveer for films like Gully Boy and Padmaavat.

Ranveer Singh during the lockdown

Ranveer Singh was very active on social media during the lockdown. He had been spending the lockdown with wife Deepika and the two have kept their fans entertained by posting quirky posts about each other. Check out some of the pictures below.

On the professional front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. His upcoming sports biopic film, 83 was due to release in April. However, the film has been pushed to an unknown date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will portray the real story of 1983 World Cup win by the Indian cricket team. The film also casts Deepika Padukone, who essays Ranveer’s onscreen wife. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is essaying the role of Indian team captain Kapil Dev. The film’s changed release date is not fixed by the filmmakers so far.

