Ranveer Singh Or Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Brocade Blazer Better? See Pictures

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma are hailed by fans for their style quotient. Anushka Sharma gives major fashion goals with her trendy ensemble. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's daring fashion experiments always becomes the talk of the town. The duo has time and again come up with something interesting in store for fans with their fashion statements. Surprisingly, they were spotted in similar brocade blazer previously. Have a look at how both of them styled their looks:

Anushka Sharma

While attending the Mirchi Music Awards back in 2017, Anushka Sharma opted for an edgy look. She was seen wearing a black and golden brocade blazer which was well-textured and appeared to be dramatic. The blazer was worn over a black slip top. She paired her outfit with metallic silver bootleg pants which stole all the attention. Anushka accessorised her look with pointed golden toe pumps. Her hair was styled in a sleek back wet hair-do. Nude makeup, flushed cheeks, and matching nail colour completed this look of Anushka.

Ranveer Singh

Previously even Ranveer Singh was seen slaying in a flashy brocade blazer. He kept his blazer to be the centre of attention by pairing his look with black trousers and a crisp black shirt. Not only that, but he also added a black silk bow tie to make a statement. Ranveer Singh accessorised his look with sparkly statement shoes. Check it out here:

Professional front

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 romantic-comedy movie Zero. Starring Katrina Kaif & Shah Rukh Khan, the movie follows the life of a dwarf man who finds a companion in NSAR’s scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy. Film star Babita also gets close to him, testing his first relationship.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He will next feature in Kabir Khan directed 83. The film traces India’s victory in the 1983’s Cricket World Cup tournament. Due to the ongoing, coronavirus pandemic, the release date of the film has been postponed. Along with it, Ranveer Singh will also feature in the multi-starrer movie Takht alongside Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and more.

