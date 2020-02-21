The Debate
The Debate
Miley Cyrus And Her Penchant For Rocking Bizarre Outfits Like A Diva

Hollywood News

Miley Cyrus is one of the singing sensations who has sported some of the most quirky outfits to date. Read on to know about her list of bizarre outfits.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Miley Cyrus

Teenage life for the 90s kids is defined by Miley Cyrus. The singer is known for her groovy songs, body-positivity messages and for being an active LGBTQ spokesperson. She is also known for going all out when it comes to fashion. On many occasions, the singer wore some of the most bizarre outfits like pyjamas to a chat show, eyes and lips, a sun and just about anything. Here are some bizarre outfits sported by Miley Cyrus:

Miley Cyrus's style file of bizarre outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Movies That You Must Watch If You Are A True Cyrus Fan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Also Read: Miley Cyrus' Break-up Songs Of All Time; From 'Before The Storm' To 'Maybe You're Right'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileyofficial) on

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Shares Wardrobe Malfunction Pictures, Asks Fans To 'swipe Right, But Hurry'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileyofficial) on

Also Read: Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Rule The Fashion Week 2020 Runway

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileyofficial) on

Also Read: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson’s Families Approve Of Their Relationship For THIS Reason

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileyofficial) on

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Best Foot-tapping Dance Numbers To Add To Your Party Playlist

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileyofficial) on

Also Read: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth's Most Adorable Pictures You Must Check Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus Outfits (@mrcoutfits) on

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Photos That Will Prove She Is A Pro With Street Style; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrusdiaries) on

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth's Pranks On Miley Cyrus In The Past That Left Netizens In Splits; Watch

Also Read: Liam Hemsworth Indulges In PDA With Gabriella Brooks A Week After Divorcing Miley Cyrus

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
RAUT LAMBASTS ON WARIS PATHAN