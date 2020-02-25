Kumud Mishra Opens Up On His Portrayal Of Taapsee Pannu’s Father In 'Thappad'

Kumud Mishra is considered to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. His roles in films like Mulk, Article 15, Rustom, Sultan, etc were lauded by the critics. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Thappad opposite actor Taapsee Pannu.

Kumud Mishra talks about playing the role of Taapsee Pannu’s father in Thappad

This will be the first time that the audience is seeing Kumud Mishra and Taapsee Pannu play the role of the on-screen father-daughter duo. The actor in a recent interview revealed that his role in the film was one of the toughest roles in his career. He added that since there is no drama attached to his character, it is even more difficult to play such roles.

On being quizzed about why he took on the role of playing Taapsee Pannu’s father, Kumud Mishra said that he took on the film because of “the brilliant script”. He added that the film tackles domestic violence which is rampant but rarely talked about on such platforms. He also said how, unfortunately, such things are considered to be “normal” by society.

Kumud Mishra has previously shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu for Mulk. However, he joined the team late and barely interacted with the actor. But after doing a full-fledged film with Taapsee, Kumud Mishra had only good things to say about her.

He added that Taapsee Pannu is “instinctive” who keeps changing according to the moment. He even added that neither the audience nor he has even seen Taapsee Pannu play such a role. According to Kumud Mishra, Thappad is one of the finest works by Taapsee Pannu.

This is also the second time that Kumud Mishra is collaborating with Anubhav Sinha. In addition to Thappad, the duo has previously collaborated on Article 15. While talking about his bond with Sinha, Kumud Mishra added that he is a “wonderful director”. He even said that he would drop “everything” to “take up a role if he made the offer”.

