Deepika Padukone Has Surprise For Fans As She Teases Them With "3 Days To Go" Caption

Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram account and teased a surprise to her fans. The actor posted a beautiful scenery with rich blue sky and white clouds as well as several palm trees. Even though she did not reveal what was going to happen in 3 days she did, however, tag some people in the picture hinting what her surprise might be about.

Deepika Padukone teases a surprise to fans

Deepika Padukone has a lot of films in her kitty including Shakun Batra's film which was supposed to go on floors earlier this year. The actor captioned her beautiful picture as, "3 days to go" and did not reveal anything more than that. But going by the tags on that picture it can be assumed that the surprise might be related to one of her upcoming films.

Padukone had tagged Sharma movies Shakun Batra and actors Sidhant Chaturvedi, Uri actor Dhairya and Ananya Pandey in the picture. It is already known that Deepika Padukone had signed up for a movie with Shakun Batra. The movie would cast Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey along with Deepika Padukone in the film. So the picture could also mean that there is a new update coming related to the Shakun Batra's film. Check out the picture below.

Shagun Batra's film was supposed to go on floors earlier this year. However, it got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the film was supposed to be shot in Sri Lanka which at the moment would not be possible due to limited travelling during the pandemic.

The scenery shown in Deepika Padukone's Instagram story is very similar to the scenery in Sri Lanka. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that an insider told the portal that the movie makers founder a similar scenery in Goa like the one they wanted to shoot at. Hence the plans of going to Sri Lanka are likely to be changed and the film is likely to get shot in Goa.

Shakun Batra is the Indian film director who is credited for films like Kapoor and Sons, Ek Mein aur Ek Tu and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Although not much is known about the upcoming film of Shakun Batra and Deepika Padukone, the actor in an interview with the Hindustan Times had revealed the genre of the film. She had told the portal that the film would be a domestic noir.

