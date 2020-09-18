Carole Baskin Is Gearing Up For A Brand New Show; Details Inside

Carole Baskin is finally getting her own show. The Tiger King fame activist and her husband will be showcasing various issues big cats face on their show. The show’s production company also released a statement about this upcoming show starring the Baskins.

Carole Baskin is ready with her show

Carole Baskin became a household because of the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The documentary focused on Baskin’s decade long rivalry with zoo owner Joe Maldonado-Passage. After gaining immense popularity because of the Netflix documentary, the animal rights activist is showcasing her story in a brand new show.

According to an exclusive report by Variety, ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media is producing a show about Carole Baskin. As per the production company’s statement to the media portal, the show will be unscripted and is still unnamed. Although many of the show’s details are still being figured out, the production company revealed it will work to expose how people abuse and take advantage of various animals.

The Carole Baskin starrer show will also focus on the history of such crimes, the subsequent lawsuits, and various animal rights violations over the years. The report also featured the Baskins talking about their upcoming project. The animal rights activist family added that this show will provide them with a brand new platform. This platform will help them battle everyday evils faced by these big cats and many other wild animals.

As mentioned earlier, Carole and Howard Baskin gained immense popularity after the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Apart from the long-standing feud between Carole and Joe Passage, the documentary also showed how Joe a.k.a Joe Exotic planned to murder Baskin. The Tiger King star was found guilty of plotting Baskin’s murder in 2019.

Since then, Joe Exotic has been serving his jail term. Apart from Joe’s conviction, the Netflix documentary also focused on the disappearance of Carole’s former husband Don Lewis. After the documentary was released, many fan theories claimed that Carole fed her husband to animals at her sanctuary. But the Tiger King star has denied the claims. From 1997, Don Lewis’ disappearance case remains open to this day.

