Nia Sharma's Birthday: Actor Reacts To People Criticising Her For 'vulgar' Cake

TV actor Nia Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday on September 17th. The actor shared many posts and videos with regards to her birthday. However, one of the birthday cakes that her friends bought were termed vulgar by her fans. Many other Instagram followers also shared their negative comments on the birthday cake that Nia posted on her Instagram account yesterday. However, Nia recently replied back to her trolls with a subtle Instagram caption in her next post that she uploaded hours ago.

Nia Sharma replies to trolls in a subtle Instagram caption

After receiving a lot of negative comments and trolling about the shape of the cake that received on her birthday, Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share one more of her sassy replies to her trolls. Nia is known for being bold and never shying away from her trollers. The Naagin actor captioned her post stating "Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. har din Birthday nahi aataaaaa (every day is not a birthday)". Take a look at the video that Nia posted as a reply back to her trolls.

Here are few of the posts from Nia Sharma's birthday yesterday.

She wrote that her 30th birthday was the "best dirty 30th" as a caption to one of her Instagram posts. She added the names of all her friends who were present with her for her birthday. She tagged all of them and wrote "Safely the best dirty 30th of my life. Short of words ... overwhelmed, and happiest at the moment. Appreciate the efforts madeeeee by you all.. @gautam.sharma13 @iam_reyhna @rrahulsudhir @arjunbijlani @amrin15 @shagun08 @shurabhavinofficial @cashmakeupartistry @savantsinghpremi @bhavin.chudasama.98 Thankkk youuu all for making this our first and the most memorable one".

Nia Sharma's 30th Birthday celebrations

Nia Sharma turned a year older on September 17. After celebrating her birthday at home with brother Vinay Sharma, the Naagin 4 actor escaped for a getaway with friends. Actors Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit, Rahul Sudhir, Amrin Chakkiwala, and many others joined her. Nia Sharma also took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration. Nia Sharma's house was loaded with gifts, balloons and 18 cakes. Nia expressed how her birthdays have been like a festival for the last ten years. She added that her eyes fill up and that she feels proud. Nia extended her 'immense gratitude' and penned that she will forever be indebted to each and everyone who has made her every birthday so special.

Promo Image courtesy: Nia Sharma's Instagram

