'Open Water 2' Ending Explained: Were Dan And Amy Alive In The End?

Open Water 2 is a psychological horror film. The film was inspired by the short story named Adrift written by Japanese author Koji Suzuki. Open Water 2 is a story of a group of friends who go on a yacht trip. But this happy trip takes a turn for the worst when many members from the group end up drowning or accidentally killing themselves. So why has the movie’s ending left people confused? Find out here.

'Open Water 2' ending explained

Open Water 2 plot

Open Water 2 is a film that chronicles around an unfortunate yacht trip. A group of friends named, Amy, James, Zach, Dan, and Dan’s girlfriend Michelle plan this weekend trip on Dan’s new yacht. Amy and James also decided to bring their toddler, Sarah with them. Once the boat is anchored, most of these friends end up jumping in the water. But Amy and Dan decide to stay on board.

As Amy and Dan strike a conversation, Amy reveals that she and her father went on a similar trip when she was a kid. But her father, unfortunately, ended up drowning, since then she has been hydrophobic. While onboard, unaware of the movement behind her, Dan scoops Amy in his arms and jumps in the water.

Soon the group of friends realise that nobody lowered the ladder. Thus they are stuck in the water. Everybody tries to climb the yacht but they fail since the yacht haś a smooth surface making it difficult to climb. Thus the group remains stranded in the water for a long time while Amy’s baby is still on the yacht.

What happened at the end of Open Water 2?

As mentioned above, the group of friends is all stranded in the water. Their efforts to board the boat lead to a series of unfortunate events. In the end, only Amy and Dan are left in the water while all the others succumb to death due to various accidents while trying to board the yacht. When Dan successfully helps Amy to board the yacht as she managed to grab the gunwale, Dan tries to swim and drowns out of guilt.

Once Amy is on board she lowers the ramp for Dan and tends to her crying baby. But soon notices that Dan is trying to drown himself out of guilt. Amy puts Sarah down and jumps back into the water. She tries to save Dan the same way she tried to save her father.

The next morning a fishing boat is seen approaching the yacht, a fisherman hears Sarah crying. Amy and Dan are also shown on board but the director kept the film open for interpretation. Hence it is unclear if Dan who was lying face down on the boat with a towel covering his lower half was either sleeping or dead. While Amy was seen standing on the boat looking heartbroken.

