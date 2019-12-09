Look Back At All The Instances When Deepika Padukone Made Headlines In 2019

Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm when she unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Her new avatar received heaps of praise from not only fans but also popular faces from the film industry. Apart from this, she has made it in the news many times. Here are times when Deepika Padukone made headlines in 2019.

Deepika Padukone's news

Deepika and Kartik Aaryan

Recently Deepika and Kartik met at the Mumbai airport. Kartik taught her the hook step to his latest song Dheeme Dheeme as the actress had requested Kartik. Videos of two dancing at the airport went viral online.

Playing the role of Malti

The actor recently announced that the trailer of her upcoming movie, Chhapaak will be out on December 10. She will play the role of Malti in her upcoming movie. The movie is based on a real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. At a recent film festival, director Meghna Gulzar spoke about what one can expect from Chhapaak. She said that the issue of acid attacks was very common during 2015 and hence she decided to bring the issue under the limelight through the film.

Deepika's picture

She recently posted this image where her husband, Ranveer Singh responded to it. Including that even Alia Bhatt responded to the image. She posted a cute image before the night of Star Screen Awards on her Instagram handle. Check out the image.

