Ranbir Kapoor Receives Flak For Striking A Pose With Alia Bhatt By Katrina Kaif's Fans

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were present at the Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family, and the duo even posed for the paparazzi. However, it seems that Katrina Kaif’s fans are not happy seeing Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, and are posting mean comments for the actor on social media. Here are all the known details surrounding the story:

Ranbir Kapoor receives ‘Mean Comments’, and the reason is Ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif

Even though Ranbir and Katrina’s affair is a matter of the past now, netizens cannot see Ranbir Kapoor with anyone else apart from Katrina Kaif. As Alia Bhatt accompanied Ranbir Kapoor for the Christmas Lunch with the Kapoors, Ranbir received much flak for posing with Alia. According to media reports, netizens are furious about the fact that Ranbir and Katrina were seen in the same pose, on the same occasion. They are not happy with the change of face that took place, and it seems that fans are finding it difficult to gulp the fact that Ranbir and Katrina are not together anymore. Some of the meanest comments, as reported by an entertainment portal, by the netizens are:

@sp_worldfans: "Ok honestly this is creepy.. to keep changing the lady you get home for Christmas is not classy.. hope this time he honours the woman.

@kushal582: "Wait until next year. He will be with either Sara, Kiara or Jahnvi."

@bollymirror2020: "Are you carrying babies milk bottle & diapers Ranbir, you gonna be good daddy right."

@noorain_mahmood28: "Some years ago he was clicked with Katrina here ....god knows who'll be the next."

More about Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is the fourth generation actor from the Kapoor family. He made his debut on-screen with the 2007 movie Saawariya. Some of the notable works of Ranbir Kapoor are Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju and Barfi! He will star in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra next, alongside Alia Bhatt.

