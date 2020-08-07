Deepika Padukone To Jet Off To Sri Lanka In November For Shakun Batra's Next?

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the shoots of films were stalled and several projects, which were to go on floors during the last few months, were scheduled for later. Similarly, the shoot of Shakun Batra's highly-anticipated film starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role is said to commence in November, internationally.

Deepika to commence the shoot of Shakun Batra's next in November?

The shoot of Deepika Padukone's upcoming untitled film, which will be helmed by Shakun Batra, will commence in November, suggests a report from Mid-Day. The film's shoot was scheduled to commence in April-May but was halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, according to the daily's latest report, the film's Sri Lanka shoot schedule will go on floor in November.

The filmmaker is apparently charting out plans of beginning the shoot in Sri Lanka, only if the travel restrictions get lifted by November. As per the report, Batra is handpicking a staff of around 50 people as a crew to fly to Sri Lanka along with the cast for the shoot of the film. Although Sri Lanka has already kicked off international flights from August 1, 2020, the Kapoor & Sons director is reportedly hoping that India too may lift the travel restrictions to Sri Lanka by then.

The daily revealed that a source informed that Sri Lanka opened the airports for international tourists again on August 1. Thus, Shakun Batra is hopeful that India too will resume flights to the neighbouring country by November. Meanwhile, the source added saying, amid the on-going pandemic, Deepika Padukone has been spending quality time at home with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Apart from working out, trying her hands at cooking, and watching films, Padukone is also keeping in touch with the script of her upcoming film with Shakun, concluded the source. If the grapevines are to be believed, the Chhapaak actor makes sure that she reads a couple of pages of the script daily to get a hang of her character in the film. Alongside Deepika, the film will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The film is said to be a complex relationship drama, which was initially slated to release in February 2021. However, no official update on the new release date has been shared by the makers.

(Image credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram and Shakun Batra Twitter)

