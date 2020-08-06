Deepika Padukone's Personal Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Reveals Actor's Fitness Funda

Deepika Padukone has been an inspiring figure for her fans in terms of fitness and health as she religiously maintains herself through a proper diet and workout routine. Her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently revealed in an interaction with Filmfare that Deepika’s secret lies in Pilates. She also said that the actor works hard to maintain her legs.

Yasmin Karachiwala on Deepika’s secret

Yasmin Karachiwala is a Bollywood fitness trainer who works with major actors including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, amongst others. She recently spoke to the leading magazine about the secret of Deepika Padukone’s well-maintained fitness over the years. In the interaction, Yasmin Karachiwala said that Deepika never cheats on her diet or her workout routine which is mostly Pilates.

Yasmin Karachiwala said that Deepika’s problem is mostly her legs and the actor loves to work them out and maintain them well. She also revealed that Deepika Padukone follows nutritionist Pooja Makhija so she has to eat something every two hours. She also assured that the actor never cheats, which is why she can carry herself well.

Previously, Yasmin Karachiwala had posted a workout video of Deepika Padukone in the Reel section of her social media. In the video posted, the actor could be seen lifting weights, stretching, and also maintaining a proper posture while she was at it. Deepika Padukone was also seen following a proper CrossFit routine while focussing on every part of her body.

In one of the sequences shown in the video, Deepika Padukone could be seen taken by surprise as she was busy working out in her natural element. The song Don’t Let Me Down by Chainsmokers could be heard playing in the background while the workout sequences rolled out. The video rightly showed the immense dedication with which actor Deepika Padukone carried out her workout routines.

In the caption for the post, Yasmin Karachiwala had also mentioned how much she missed working out with Deepika. She also called her session with the actor “fun” while indicating how she was looking forward to getting back at it. Have a look at the video posted on Yasmin Karachiwala’s Instagram here.

