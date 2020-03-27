Kareena Kapoor Khan Asks Fans To 'focus On Light From Within' & Stay Strong Amid Lockdown

Kareena Kapoor Khan might have recently joined Instagram, but she surely knows how to make the best of her social media profile. The actor recently shared a beautiful post where she is encouraging her fans in the difficult times that the world is going through because of Coronavirus pandemic. The actor herself is in self-quarantine along with husband Said Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan during the lockdown in India.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Thought-provoking Inspirational Quotes To Motivate You

Here is what Kareena Kapoor Khan posted:

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Featured In These Documentaries; Check Out The List

The actor shared a picture of herself standing in front of a wall of mirrors. She has her back towards the camera. She is wearing a beautiful turquoise dress. Her hair seems to be pushed back, with a messy style. The actor, in the caption, wrote that nothing can dim the light that shines from within. She then asked her fans and followers to stay strong. Everyone can and will get through this.

ALSO READ | Interesting Trivia About Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Talaash: The Hunt Begins..'

Kareena Kapoor's photos on Instagram also include a picture that she shared of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram. The father-son duo can be seen in bathrobes as they walking away from the camera. In the caption, Kareena addressed the country and asked everyone to be responsible, stay at home and stay safe.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of Saif-Taimur In Bathrobes, Fans Go Gaga

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to star in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupati. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is loosely adapted from the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Skirt Collection To Take Inspiration From

Source: Kareena Kapoor on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.