Deepika Padukone To Launch Sports Edit On Her Clothing Website On 'National Sports Day'

Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to launch a fresh collection called the Sports Edit on her official clothing website, on the occasion of National Sports Day. The line-up will consist of various items from the Tamasha actor’s personal collection of sports and activewear. She recently took to social media to share details about one of the clothing items that will be a part of the upcoming collection.

Deepika Padukone's Sports Edit launch

Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to launch a set of sportswear from her personalized wardrobe on her official clothing website. The launch has been scheduled for August 29 on the occasion of 'National Sports Day'. Through the new collection, the actor aims at motivating her fans and followers to lead a healthy and fit lifestyle. With the new collection, her followers are expected to have a more positive approach towards fitness and wellness even in such unprecedented times.

The collection will be a mix of various activewear items that she has worn on various occasions. The Sports Edit line-up will have multiple items including performance-optimising workout gears, staple tees, and a few pairs of limited edition workout shoes. She will also be auctioning away her All Hallow's Eve pair which has a high market value. The earnings from 'The Deepika Padukone Closet' initiative will be added to the funds of Live Love Laugh Foundation which works towards mental health.

Deepika Padukone also released the news of her new collection launch on her official social media handles. She posted a picture compilation of herself in a breezy tank top which is an apt outfit for a busy workout day. In golden calligraphy font, the actor asked her followers if they remembered where she had worn the grey Tee. She also mentioned through the post that the collection will be launched soon on her website, ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’. Have a look at the picture on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram

