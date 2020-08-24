List Of Deepika Padukone's Movie Sequels Which Did Not Star The Leading Lady Herself

The 'Mastani' of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is hands down one of the most sought-after leading ladies of the Hindi film industry in contemporary times. Deemed as one of the highest-paid female actors of Bollywood, Padukone has given Indian cinema some of the most memorable films of all time like Om Shanti Om, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Bajirao Mastani to name a few.

Over the years, Padukone has proven her mettle as an actor and her passion for the craft time and again. However, the 34-year-old has not starred in any of the sequels of her own blockbuster films till date. Thus, here is a list of Deepika Padukone's movie sequels:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Sweats It Out In The Gym In A Throwback Video; Watch

Housefull

The Housefull film franchise is one of the highest-grossing comedy film franchises in the history of Indian cinema. The first instalment of the film series released in 2010 and emerged as one of the highest-earning Bollywood films of that year.

The film starred an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Jiah Khan in the lead roles alongside Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Randhir Kapoor, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Later, the second instalment of the film was released in 2012, while its third instalment released in 2016 and the fourth in 2019.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Gives Tough Competition To Ranveer Singh & Family In Taboo; Check Post

Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is a romantic comedy-drama which is directed by the prolific filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The film released in 2009 and starred Padukone alongside Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. After over a decade, Imitiaz released a spiritual successor of the superhit film by the same title, starring the rumoured couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. However, 2020's Love Aaj Kal could not match the standards set by the Saif and Deepika starrer and didn't fare well at the box office either.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Seeks Explanation From Ranveer Singh As He 'misses Outdoors' In Fun Post

Race 2

2013's Race 2 is the second instalment of 2008's blockbuster film Race. Helmed by Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla, Race 2 boasted of an ensemble cast starring Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film did exceptionally well at the box office and made it to the ₹100 core club as well. However, the film franchise's third instalment received a lot of flak by the audience and negative reviews from the film critics for its storyline.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Among 10 Celebs Likely To Be Grilled In Fake Fans Racket

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.