Deepika Padukone And The Chhapaak Crew Initiate The Muh Dikhai 2.0 Movement

Deepika Padukone and the team of Chhapaak recently dropped a video on their Instagram handles. In the video posted, the director of Chhapaak, Meghna Gulzar, can be seen talking about the initiative that the film has taken up. The initiative revolves around focusing on the beauty within. They also spoke about what the initiative, Muh Dikhai 2.0, means to them.

Chhapaak team starts the Muh Dikhai 2.0 initiative

Deepika Padukone and the director of her upcoming film, Meghna Gulzar, recently shared their thoughts about acid attack, the survivors from it, and the initiative to help them live better. The video starts with actor Deepika Padukone chanting encouraging life slogans with a few acid attack survivors on a train. They spoke about how society defines beauty and how attacking a woman with acid has become a weapon of choice because of how people take beauty as a defining character. Deepika Padukone spoke about how their spirit inspires them as they have chosen to be victorious over being victims. Meghna Gulzar spoke about having four acid attack survivors in the movie. She said that it is great to see them perform in front of the camera. The survivors also expressed their delight over being a part of Chhapaak. Have a look the Muh Dikhai 2.0 video here.

Lakshmi Agarwal's and the crew’s take on the Muh Dikhai 2.0

Lakshmi Agarwal spoke about how she had let the face cover go and how it affected her life for the better. She said that actual beauty is the beauty within. In the video, the director can be seen talking about the huge role Lakshmi Agarwal has played in inspiring the lives of the people who had gone through similar incidents. The survivors can be seen talking about how they have become stronger and more expressive. Deepika Padukone can be seen talking about how Muh Dikhai 2.0 is about treating the survivors equally and changing the way we look at them. Meghna Gulzar says that for her, 2.0 is about the survivors being able to look at themselves the mirror and smile at themselves without hesitation. Their film, Chhapaak, will hit theatres on January 10, 2019.

