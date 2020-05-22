Sona Mohapatra Or Deepika Padukone; Who Styled The Red Pantsuit Better?

Bollywood celebrities are known for creating major style statements and trends by flaunting every possible look effortlessly. Be it pantsuits or co-ord sets, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by pulling off the desired ensembles right. Sona Mohapatra and Deepika Padukone were seen sporting a similar kind of outfit at two different events. Here’s a look at both Sona Mohapatra and Deepika Padukone’s looks.

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra opted for a red sequinned gown for her appearance at MAMI 2019. The singer looked gorgeous as she accessorised her look with a gold chunky neckpiece. Sona’s look was glammed up with bold makeup and sleek hairstyle. She completed her look with a black bag and golden stilettos.

Also Read| Sona Mohapatra's songs that can be a perfect choice for a person who loves soft music

Also Read| Sona Mohapatra asks 'MCP ego flared up?' & blames Kartik Aaryan for bad press against her

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone opted for a similar kind of red pantsuit for a promotional event. She kept her look all sporty by opting for a nude makeup palette and a half messy-bun hairstyle. Deepika's look was completed with golden hoops and red-white sneakers.

Also Read| Sona Mohapatra, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor: Who slayed the ethnic look?

On the work front- Deepika Padukone and Sona Mohapatra

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the much-anticipated Kabir Khan directorial, 83. The film also stars her husband, Ranveer Singh along with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, and Sahil Khattar. The film was scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, it has been postponed. A new release date for the film has not yet been announced by the makers.

Recently, Sona Mohapatra took up the challenge of recreating the popular qawwali Nit Khir Manga which was originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Sona Mohapatra also recently sat down for an interview with a news daily where she revealed that her version of the song Nit Khair Manga will be releasing soon. During the interview, Sona Mohapatra revealed that she is the only Indian female artist to have recorded the qawwali Nit Khair Manga professionally. She believes that the song is like a prayer to the music gods and it carries a message of healing and peace.

Sona Mohapatra also revealed that during uncertain times like the coronavirus outbreak, songs like Nit Khair Manga are needed more.

Also Read| Sona Mohapatra or Neha Dhupia: Who slayed the black saree better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.