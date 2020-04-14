Deepika Padukone's Off-screen GIFs Which Can Be Used During Daily Conversations; See Here

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is one of the most well-known actors of the industry. She is often seen being very expressive while being both on and off camera. Deepika Padukone has some of the most loyal fanbases who never fail to make sure that her expressive and sweet nature is highlighted on social media. There are a lot of Deepika Padukone's GIFs that portray just how relatable she is off the camera, especially during the quarantine. Check out some of Deepika Padukone’s memes that show her sweet and funny side.

Deepika Padukone’s GIF

Deepika Padukone teaching James Corden how to do the Lungi dance is one of the most popular memes. The actor’s GIF is a perfect feeling for when the elders of your family call you on a video call and your parents force you to talk to them. The sweet smile and the polite Namaste are all too familiar while talking to the elders in the family.

Deepika Padukone turning away and leaving the scene with a blank expression has to be a very relatable moment during the quarantine. While everyone in the family is homebound, awkward conversations about your childhood are sure to make its way in during dinner. Deepika Padukone’s GIF is exactly the mood when you silently excuse yourself out of the conversation.

The quarantine can be brutal, but the best part is sleeping in and minimum social interaction. Deepika Padukone walking down the stairs gracefully is exactly how we all walk from our beds to the couch, all dressed up to go a little farther from the bedroom. The meme has become a popular one especially since the lockdown has been enforced.

Deepika Padukone’s GIF telling James Corden that Lungi dance is not a traditional dance of India is one of the most hilarious moment. Her expressions can be related to the time when your cousin accidentally makes an awkward joke on a family chat. Deepika Padukone’s hilarious expressions have become a moment in its own.

Deepika Padukone’s full-blown laughter can be related to the evil laugh you get when your sibling gets roasted by your parents. The lockdown has put a restriction on anyone that goes out and hence there is no escaping your parent’s wrath. Deepika Padukone’s meme of her laughing during the talk show has gained a lot of popularity.

