Deepika Padukone's Best Looks To Take Inspiration From For This Valentine's Day

Deepika Padukone is known for being passionate about style and fashion. The actor's social media is full of pictures from her photoshoots where she wears some of the most gorgeous dress and gowns. With Valentine's Day 2020 coming up, you might also want to dress up in something beautiful. So here are three of Deepika Padukone's best looks that you can be inspired by for your Valentine's Day date.

Deepika Padukone's best Valentine's Day looks

Deepika Padukone's above look is perfect for those who are going on a formal date. Deepika dons a stunning full-length orange gown in the above pictures. The gown also has stylized frills at the shoulders and the actor completes her look with a pair of orange high heels and large hooped earrings, along with some glittering jewellery.

Deepika wears a casual white top in the above picture. She paired the top with a stylish shimmering silver trouser and completed her look with a pair of silver high heels. This look is perfect for those who want to look casual yet fashionable during their date.

The Piku actor is seen wearing a white top once again in the above picture. However, this time she paired it with a stylish white short skirt and a jacket. Both the jacket and the skirt have random words such as 'Drama' and 'Salty' printed on them. This look is great for those who are going for a casual yet quirky look.

