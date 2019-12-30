Kushal Punjabi's Memorable Journey From Television To Bollywood. Read

The news of actor Kushal Punjabi's death has come as a shock to many. The 37-year-old actor reportedly committed suicide at his house in Bandra. The actor was remembered for entertaining fans in the small screen. Many television actors, as well as stars from Bollywood, have expressed grief for Kushal Punjabi. The actor was seen in films like Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya as well as John Abraham-starrer Kaal.

Also Read: Kushal Punjabi Committed Suicide, Confirms Police After Post-mortem Report

Also Read: Kushal Punjabi Death: Did The Actor Change His Twitter Bio Before Committing Suicide?

Here is a look at the late actor's Bollywood journey

Also Read: Baba Sehgal Pays Tribute To Kushal Punjabi, Says 'he Was More Like A Younger Brother'

Kaal

Produced by Karan Johar, Kaal is a horror-thriller movie that revolved around the story of a bunch of friends who decide to go for an adventurous tour in the jungle. The movie also stars Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol. In the movie, Kushal Punjabi was seen in the role of a muscular adventurous person. Also in the movie, Kushal's character ended up losing his life because he tried to break the rules.

Lakshya

Kushal Punjabi also portrayed the role of Rajeev in Hrithik Roshan's movie Lakshya. He was seen essaying the role of Preity Zinta's close friend who she eventually ends up getting engaged to. However, Priety later in the movie went for the Kargil war and like her future husband, Kushal stopped her from going there and that is when Preity called off the engagement.

Andaaz

Andaaz movie featured Kushal Punjabi in a cameo where he was a part of Priyanka Chopra's initial scene. He was seen playing Priyanka's father's business partner's son in the movie. The duo shot for the scene in a club where Priyanka met Akshay. Kushal also shot separately in the movie with Priyanka and Akshay for another scene.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria And Some Of Her Best Gown Looks That The Actor Slayed In

Also Read: 'Star Wars', 'Babylon 5' And Other Space-operas To Binge Watch This Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.