Katrina Kaif's Sister To Suniel Shetty's Son, New Faces To Step Into Bollywood In 2020

Bollywood has been one of the most growing film industries in India. From advancement in kind of movies that are made to kind of actors that work in Bollywood, everything changes with every coming year in Bollywood. Since 2019 has come to an end, 2020 paved way for many new faces in the industry. Bollywood debuts are known to be one of the most anticipated subjects as the audiences love to enjoy new faces in the movies. Here are a few Bollywood debuts of the coming year 2020.

Alaia Furniturewala

Alaia Furniturewala, daughter of the famous Indian actor Pooja Bedi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in 2020. The actor would be featured in the lead role in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. She would be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rameet Sandhu. The film is a coming-of-age story about a father and his teenage daughter.

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey starred in the popular South Indian movie Arjun Reddy alongside Vijay Devarkonda. The actor is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has already made a Bollywood entry in the recent past. Now her brother and Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty is all set to make a grand entry in Bollywood. The actor would be seen in the movie Tadap which is a remake of the 2018 Telugu film Rx100. He would be playing a lead role alongside Tara Sutaria. The movie would be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle Kaif did a brief role in a 2014 crossover film Dr. Cabbie and has also featured in cosmetic brand endorsements. She would be making her Bollywood debut in Karan Butani’s movie Kwatha alongside Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma. It is a drama against an army backdrop.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar was crowned Miss World 2017, ever since then, there has been several rumours of her making a Bollywood debut. Manushi Chillar finally revealed that she is making her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in 2020 with the movie Prithviraj. It is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

