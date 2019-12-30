Salman Khan's Completes 30 Years In Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala Recalls Journey With Him

Salman Khan recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. The Bharat actor’s former film directors and close friends Sajid Nadiadwala and Ali Abbas Zafar talked about Salman Khan’s journey in Bollywood and their relationship with him in a statement. Read on to know more details about this story.

Salman Khan completes 30 years in Bollywood

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the success of his film Dabangg 3. The film is already approaching the ₹150 crore mark and is Salman’s 15th consecutive film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box-office. Apart from his professional achievements, Salman Khan recently celebrated his 54th birthday and also became an uncle again as his sister Arpita delivered her second child. Now, there is another achievement that Salman Khan is celebrating. The Dabangg actor has completed 30 years in Bollywood on December 29th, 2019.

In order to celebrate Salman Khan’s achievement, his former directors Sajid Nadiadwala and Ali Abbas Zafar released a statement. In this statement, both the directors spoke about the equation they share with the ‘Bhaijaan of Bollywood’. The Kick director Sajid Nadiadwala said that it has been 28 years since Salman Khan has been a part of his life. He revealed that Salman Khan was there when Sajid delivered his first hit film Jeet. Salman was even present when Sajid got married and when his son was born.

Sajid Nadiadwala also talked about Salman as he was the lead actor in his directorial debut Kick. Sajid further added that he and Salman Khan still share the same equation they shared 28 years ago. "Out of the 30 years that Salman Khan had in Bollywood, I have been there for 28 years" added Sajid. Lastly, Sajid Nadiadwala completed his statement by tweaking Salman’s famous dialogue and saying, “Woh mere dil mein aata hai aur samaj mein bhi.”

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar also talked about Salman Khan completing 30 years in Bollywood. Ali Zafar started his statement by wishing Salman all the love and luck. He then went on to appreciate the Sultan actor and said that his journey in the Indian film industry has been phenomenal. He further added that Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated superstars in the industry he has ever seen. Ali Abbas Zafar then revealed that his journey of making three films with him has been a great learning experience and said that the maturity in his work comes from the experience that Salman Khan brought with him. Ali also revealed that Salman Khan has a wicked sense of humour and is also super entertaining off-screen and on-screen.

