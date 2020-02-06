Deepika Padukone Visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Excited Fans Hope For Another 'epic'

Deepika Padukone recently tasted her first failure in recent years with Chhapaak not living up to expectations at the box office. However, before this, the actor enjoyed an impressive run that dates to Cocktail, way back in 2012. A major contributor to this successful run for the Om Shanti Om star was Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The actor-filmmaker's partnership, also including her husband Ranveer Singh, delivered three back-to-back hits, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Not just the success, Deepika also won numerous awards and recognition for her performances. Fans are now hoping that Deepika and Bhansali unite for another film.

The excitement of the fans was sparked after the actor met her frequent collaborator recently. Deepika was spotted at Bhansali’s residence on Wednesday and as the pictures went viral, it was reported that the duo met for a ‘meeting.’ Fans got extremely excited. Some asked if a new movie was on cards, while others already assumed the collaboration was confirmed. They hoped for a ‘good news’ and an ‘epic’ film soon, while sending their ‘good luck’ already.

Here are the reactions:

Not too soon?

Even if there is a collaboration, it’s unlikely to happen soon because both have announced multiple ventures. SLB is currently directing Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. His next after that is set to be a biopic on Baiju Bawra.

Deepika, meanwhile, will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next. She is also set to play the character of Draupadi from Mahabharata. Her next release will be in a small role in her husband’s ‘83, based on India's first Cricket World Cup victory.

