Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone; Celebs And Their Bridal Outfits To Take Cues From

Celebrities often push the boundaries when it comes to experimenting with fashion. Time and again, celebrities have wowed their fans with their exceptional sartorial choices and have given major fashion goals to their fans. With the wedding season around the corner, heavy jewellery, colourful lehengas, beautiful gowns are trending big time this season. Here are a few Bollywood celebs who have rocked the bridal outfits with elegance. Their outfits will inspire you to pick up the best outfit this wedding season.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a mustard yellow lehenga. The lehenga features an intricate floral embroidery work all over it. Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with a heavy statement necklace. Hair tied in a neat bun and a small black bindi on her forehead completes this gorgeous look of Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sported a black lehenga with a plunging neckline. She won hearts by opting for minimal makeup. The diva kept her look elegant with matching black necklace and earrings to complete her look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora donned a gorgeous red lehenga. She kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup. The actor accessorised her look with a heavy necklace. Hair tied in a loose bun completed the look of the diva.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was seen sporting an elegant multi-coloured gown. She kept her look simple yet gorgeous with minimalistic makeup. To complete her look, she opted for a wavy hairdo to complete her look.

