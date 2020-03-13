Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Slays In Polka Dot Dress & These Pics Prove It; See Here

Bollywood actors have always had their teams on their toes when it comes to their looks and fashion. Many female actors tend to remain updated with the latest trends. Popular actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, etc constantly keep their style game ahead of the season and are always trending on social media. Listed below are stunning pictures of the polka dot dress look worn by both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the polka dot dress better?

Alia Bhatt looked flawless in this monochrome dress. The dress was filled with a polka dot pattern. The dress was long with a ruffled neckline and short sleeves. The Highway actor kept her look simple with stud earrings and a pair of nude strappy heels. The dress perfectly cinched her waist, enhancing her appearance altogether. She is currently busy with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as the two prepare for their upcoming film, Brahmāstra.

Actress Deepika Padukone too wore a gorgeous monochrome dress. She looked stunning in the white polka dot flared dress. Padukone's dress looked great with the dramatic sleeves and long length. The Piku actor chose to keep her look simple with just a headband and earrings.

Her makeup and hairstyle was not too heavy and went well with her dress. The Tamasha actress kept it edgy with simple black strappy heels and her signature smile. Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, 83, starring alongside husband, Ranveer Singh.

