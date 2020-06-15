Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Deepika Padukone Says Suicide Not 'committed'; Seeks Change

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. Ever since the occurrence of the tragedy, a number of people have been shedding some light on the topic of mental health and the effect that it on people. Deepika Padukone, who has been curating various events related to mental health, recently took to social media to share her thoughts. She was also of the opinion that the word “commit” must not be used to describe suicide.

Deepika Padukone speaks on suicide and the way it is depicted

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. The 34-year-old actor’s death has made people speak up about the topic of mental health which is not given the attention that it needs. Deepika Padukone recently made an appeal to the people working in media. In the note put up on social media, she wrote that,

My dear friends in the Media, Criminals ‘commit’ a crime. People don’t ‘commit’ suicide. They ‘die by suicide’ Their actions arise out of deep anguish. Thank You…

Deepika Padukone has been very vocal about her stance on the topic of mental health and depression and how it can take a toll on people. She had also spoken about the phase of her life where she had gone through severe depression and how she was able to overcome it with time and effort. Through a social media post, she also shed some light on the importance of reaching out to people and communicating about the issues that one is going through. Have a look at the note from Deepika Padukone’s Instagram here.

According to Mumbai Police, they have not found any suicide note yet and are investigating the case.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

